Fox Carolina News wins big at STAR Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fox Carolina News team won big at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association STAR Awards ceremony on Saturday.

Fox Carolina won for in the anchor, producer and digital platforms categories.

Our Ten O’ Clock evening producer Stephen McCormack took home the award for Producer of the Year while former evening anchor Cody Alcorn took home the award for Anchor of the Year.

It was also a big night for the digital team who won for Best use of Digital Platforms.

The digital team includes Executive Producer of Digital Amanda Shaw along with Digital Producers Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Freeman Stoddard.

Digital win at Star Awards. (Fox Carolina News)

The station also received the merit award for Investigative reporting.

The annual State Television and Radio (STAR) awards recognize the exceptional accomplishments of the South Carolina stations and their broadcast professionals.

