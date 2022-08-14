Greenville City asks public to stop bringing makeshift sleds playground

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is asking the public to stop using makeshift sleds out of cardboard on the playground mound.

The City says they are seeing damage and debris on the playground mound turf from friction caused by the makeshift sleds.

Officials also say they are finding cardboard pieces in the splash pad jet pumps and filters.

