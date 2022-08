SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night.

The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.

