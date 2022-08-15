Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning.

Deputies say they responded with other emergency crews after receiving a call about a large alligator near a pond guarding what was believed to be a person around 11:15 a.m. in the Sun City community.

Crews arrived and found the alligator and a dead body.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School sign and police
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff’s association offering $100,000 reward in murder of Wake Co. deputy
Generic police lights
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
Dakota Surrett
Waynesville man pleads guilty to rape, child strangulation charges
WATCH: Bear enjoys stroll at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
WATCH: Bear enjoys stroll at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park