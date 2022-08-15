Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night.
According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m.
Deputies say someone drove by a group of people and started shooting, but no one was injured.
The suspect was taken into custody.
