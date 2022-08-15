Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m.

Deputies say someone drove by a group of people and started shooting, but no one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Petty family invited to USC practice
Petty family invited to USC practice
Anderson County and the city of Anderson unveiled a new firefighter memorial, honoring 12...
New firefighers memorial unveiled in Anderson
Anderson County and the city of Anderson unveiled a new firefighter memorial, honoring 12...
Anderson Firefighter Memorial
Suspect opens fire in crowd
Suspect opens fire on crowd