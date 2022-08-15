Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum.

The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up.

“Just continue to work and get better and improve on that one percent. Because that’s what Payton Mangrum continues to do.” Beamer said. “He continues to work.”

It’s the sentence that follows that caused the room to explode in joy.

“But, what you will not continue to do,” Beamer said. “Is pay for your education.”

With that, Mangrum was put on scholarship. The former walk-on receiver worked hard in special teams to make his impact felt and he’s been rewarded.

“Great job, Payton Mangrum,” Beamer said. “You deserve that. You earned that, my man. Starting on special teams, offense, then going all the way to last spring. Man, the guy just makes plays. Knows what to do. Keep your head down. And I promise you good things will happen.”

After he was congratulated by the whole team, the moment was made even more special when Mangrum called his family.

“We had our team meeting today,” Mangrum said on the phone to his parents. “Coach Beamer put me on scholarship.”

More cheers erupted through the phone. The Mangrum family congratulated their son on the incredible achievement.

Mangrum comes to South Carolina after a standout career with Eastside High School. He logged 209 catches for 3,247 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. He’s currently a redshirt sophomore with the Gamecocks.

