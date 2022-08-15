Former sex offender sentenced for sexual exploitation of minor

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Union County man was recently sentenced for the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson said Benjamin Ross Glenn from Union, SC, pleaded guilty to second-degree exploitation of a minor on August 11, 2022. He was sentenced to six years in prison, suspended to five years in prison, followed by two years of probation.

According to Wilson, a special investigation with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office was sent child sexual abuse material through a file sharing network in November 2020. After figuring out who sent the material, officials searched Glenn’s home and seized some of his electronic items. After examining his electronics, more child sexual abuse material was found on Glenn’s cell phone.

Wilson said officials discovered that Glenn had been a sex offender for an incident involving a child in North Carolina. Glenn will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender as part of his sentence.

