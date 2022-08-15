Former sex offender sentenced for sexual exploitation of minor

Benjamin Ross Glenn
Benjamin Ross Glenn(Union County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Union County man was recently sentenced for the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson said Benjamin Ross Glenn from Union, SC, pleaded guilty to second-degree exploitation of a minor on August 11, 2022. He was sentenced to six years in prison, suspended to five years in prison, followed by two years of probation.

According to Wilson, a special investigation with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office was sent child sexual abuse material through a file sharing network in November 2020. After figuring out who sent the material, officials searched Glenn’s home and seized some of his electronic items. After examining his electronics, more child sexual abuse material was found on Glenn’s cell phone.

Wilson said officials discovered that Glenn had been a sex offender for an incident involving a child in North Carolina. Glenn will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender as part of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and...
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
James Dotter, a former Spartanburg firefighter, was killed in a crash after recently moving to...
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
Adams the kitten is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society
4 Legged Friends
Anthony Sitton
Greenville Co. Deputies searching for 63-year-old last seen in June