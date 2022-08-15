Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York.

Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.

“The knowledge Henry will be without his father burdens us all,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Dotter’s son. Click here to contribute.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

