Gaffney’s Brayshawn Littlejohn commits to Mizzou

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney High School football star Brayshawn Littlejohn is heading to the SEC to join the University of Missouri football team.

The 6′2″ linebacker verbally committed to the Tigers over Air Force, Appalachian State and Army.

Littlejohn was a vital cog on the Indians 2021 5A State Championship winning team. He led the team in tackles with 87 total. 20 of his tackles resulted in a loss. Littlejohn also led the Indians in sacks with 5.5 sacks.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.