Gaffney’s Brayshawn Littlejohn commits to Mizzou

Gaffney High School's Brayshawn Littlejohn announces his commitment to the University of...
Gaffney High School's Brayshawn Littlejohn announces his commitment to the University of Missouri on Sunday, August 14, 2022.(@Brayshawn22 Twitter)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney High School football star Brayshawn Littlejohn is heading to the SEC to join the University of Missouri football team.

The 6′2″ linebacker verbally committed to the Tigers over Air Force, Appalachian State and Army.

Littlejohn was a vital cog on the Indians 2021 5A State Championship winning team. He led the team in tackles with 87 total. 20 of his tackles resulted in a loss. Littlejohn also led the Indians in sacks with 5.5 sacks.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney walks around practice on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Dabo Swinney impressed with team toughness during first scrimmage
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Browns’ Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of a NFL...
Panthers defeat Washington on road in first preseason game
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws a pass during the first half of the Cheez-It...
Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei feels more in control in year two