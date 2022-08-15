Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning

Melissa Hart
Melissa Hart(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old.

Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra.

Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 135 pounds. They added that she has hazel eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding her is asked to call 911.

