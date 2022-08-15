Greenville Co. Deputies searching for 63-year-old last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s announced that deputies are searching for Anthony Sitton, a missing 63-year-old.

Deputies said Sitton was last seen near Woodside Road and W. Bramlet Road in June.

According to deputies, he is known to walk around the west side of Greenville and could be homeless.

Deputies described Sitton as a slender man around 5 feet 7 inches tall. They added that he has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Sitton is asked to call 911.

