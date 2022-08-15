Man wanted after ramming into woman’s car and shooting passenger

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently charged after allegedly ramming into a woman’s car and shooting the passenger inside.

According to officers, they were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road at around 4:12 p.m. on August 14. Through their investigation, officers learned that the suspect chased a woman’s car and eventually rammed into it. After crashing into the vehicle, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the car and hit a man sitting on the passenger side. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said Jason Ewards Taylor was identified as the suspect and charged with the following.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits

Going Armed to the Terror of the Public

Officers are still trying to find Taylor and bring him into custody. Officers described Taylor as 6 feet 3 inches tall and around 180 pounds. They added that he has black hair and blue eyes.

Taylor’s tattoos include “35″ on the front of his neck, “ELAINE” and “KEDORA” on his right forearm. He also has “DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR” and “RESPECT AND LOYALTY” tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110. Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach.

