Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning.

The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS.

This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of Columbia.

MORE NEWS: USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.