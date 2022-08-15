Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning.

The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS.

This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of Columbia.

