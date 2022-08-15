Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning.
The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS.
This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of Columbia.
USGS reports a magnitude 1.53 #earthquake occurred 4.7 miles East of Elgin at 5:32 a.m. today (8-15-22), info: #sctweets https://t.co/udWWaB6U61 pic.twitter.com/AcdJORF8VL— SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 15, 2022
