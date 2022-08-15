NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24.

Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.

Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



Second Degree Kidnapping



Safecracking



Assault On A Female



Assault By Pointing A Gun

According to deputies, Gary was taken into custody in Polk County and is currently in the Polk County Detention Facility for unrelated charges.

“Thank you to Detectives with our Major Crimes and Property Crimes Units who worked diligently to identify and make an arrest in this case,” said Lt. Bryon Crisp of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. “I would also like to thank the Fletcher Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation and apprehension of Mr. Charles Shawn Gary,”

