Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer.

Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics.

School officials said the incident occurred in May but did not involve a threat against any student or the school in general.

According to officials, the situation was addressed immediately and law enforcement was notified. They added that those involved were disciplined based on the district’s behavior code.

