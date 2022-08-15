Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down exit ramp in Spartanburg Co., SCDOT says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are responding to an overturned tractor trailer that shut down an exit ramp in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

SCHP said the crash happened at 9:32 a.m. along I-85 northbound on the exit ramp near mile marker 2.

As of 11:40 a.m., crews are still working to clear the scene and the ramp is still closed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

