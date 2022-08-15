PHOTOS: Students in Upstate, WNC, GA return to school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of students in the Upstate, Western North Carolina and parts of Georgia are grabbing their backpacks and getting on the bus for the first day of school.

Here’s a list of back-to-school dates:

July 21 - Greenwood County 50

Aug. 1 - Hart County and Elbert County

Aug. 2 - Pickens County, Abbeville County and Stephens County

Aug. 3 - Oconee County

Aug. 5 - Franklin County

Aug. 15 - Greenville County, Spartanburg County, Cherokee County and Union County

Aug. 16 - Anderson County and Laurens County

Aug. 21 - Greenwood County 52

Aug. 22 - Madison County, Mitchell County, Jackson County and Yancey County

Aug. 29 - Buncombe County, Henderson County, Polk County and Transylvania County

