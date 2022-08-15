PHOTOS: Students in Upstate, WNC, GA return to school
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of students in the Upstate, Western North Carolina and parts of Georgia are grabbing their backpacks and getting on the bus for the first day of school.
Here’s a list of back-to-school dates:
- July 21 - Greenwood County 50
- Aug. 1 - Hart County and Elbert County
- Aug. 2 - Pickens County, Abbeville County and Stephens County
- Aug. 3 - Oconee County
- Aug. 5 - Franklin County
- Aug. 15 - Greenville County, Spartanburg County, Cherokee County and Union County
- Aug. 16 - Anderson County and Laurens County
- Aug. 21 - Greenwood County 52
- Aug. 22 - Madison County, Mitchell County, Jackson County and Yancey County
- Aug. 29 - Buncombe County, Henderson County, Polk County and Transylvania County
