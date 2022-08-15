Police investigating after suspect shoots at police car

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department is investigating after a person shot at a police car on Sunday night.

According to Chief Louis, an officer responded to a civil disturbance on Cobb Street and Riegel Avenue.

Once on scene, someone starting shooting at the police officer’s car, according to Chief Louis.

Officers were able to take one person into custody and no injuries were reported.

