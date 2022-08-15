SC Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe, federal judge rules

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A federal judge says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

The panel is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at Willis’ request.

Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the election. Graham’s attorneys had argued he had immunity from having to appear.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.