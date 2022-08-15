Sen. Graham says he plans to appeal federal judge’s ruling to testify

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham announced plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that he must testify before a grand jury about the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A Fulton County grand jury is investigating if any laws were broken when former President Donald Trump and others tried to overturn his narrow loss in the state.

Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the election.

Graham said some of his activities are Constitutionally protected.

Graham’s office released the following statement on Monday:

“The Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause prevents a local official from questioning a Senator about how that Senator did his job. Here, Senator Graham was doing his due diligence before the Electoral Count Act certification vote — where he voted to certify the election. Although the district court acknowledged that Speech or Debate may protect some of Senator Graham’s activities, she nevertheless ignored the constitutional text and binding Supreme Court precedent, so Senator Graham plans to appeal to the 11th Circuit.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.