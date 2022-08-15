Shane Beamer emotional after Petty Family comes to USC practice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks had some special guests at practice on Friday. The family of Phil Petty were there getting a behind the scenes look at the team.

Petty was a Gamecocks quarterback who tragically passed away a month ago. Phil’s wife, Morgan, was there with their two children: son McCoy and daughter Sage.

The family was invited on the field for the opening portion of practice. McCoy even got to break down the huddle after the practice was over.

The family of Phil Petty was at Friday's @GamecockFB practice at the Jerri & Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

South Carolina hc @CoachSBeamer was the perfect host for McCoy Petty, the son of the former Gamecock QB who passed away last month. pic.twitter.com/04yLZwmFtK — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) August 12, 2022

FAMILY!! Proud of how @GamecockFB and @CoachSBeamer embraced the Petty family today. These young men showed character above their years and gave this family a day they will never forget.#PP14 #GC4Life “I didn’t hear no bell” “One more round” pic.twitter.com/UtyxT6ih3F — Ryan Brewer (@Ryan21Brewer) August 13, 2022

When asked about the family coming out to practice, USC head coach Shane Beamer fought back tears.

“It’s tough, being a dad myself,” Beamer said. “Seeing those two kids they’re fantastic kids and losing their dad like that. Just to be able to bring them some joy yesterday when they came out to practice, to see McCoy running around out there and on the field and Sage spent some time with Jessica Jackson from a recruiting standpoint. McCoy told me when he was leaving ‘this is probably the greatest day of my life.’”

Asked @CoachSBeamer what it meant to have Phil Petty's family at @GamecockFB practice yesterday



For the Head Coach it was clearly emotional - as a father, a person & a member of the South Carolina program family@wachfox pic.twitter.com/tpbSHr9ioS — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 13, 2022

Former Petty teammate Ryan Brewer also spoke to the football team. He delivered a powerful speech, describing what type of man Petty was.

In memory of a great man. pic.twitter.com/kOvvTlIEOi — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 13, 2022

Petty helped lead the Gamecocks to back-to-back bowl victories over Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.

