Shane Beamer emotional after Petty Family comes to USC practice
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks had some special guests at practice on Friday. The family of Phil Petty were there getting a behind the scenes look at the team.
Petty was a Gamecocks quarterback who tragically passed away a month ago. Phil’s wife, Morgan, was there with their two children: son McCoy and daughter Sage.
The family was invited on the field for the opening portion of practice. McCoy even got to break down the huddle after the practice was over.
When asked about the family coming out to practice, USC head coach Shane Beamer fought back tears.
“It’s tough, being a dad myself,” Beamer said. “Seeing those two kids they’re fantastic kids and losing their dad like that. Just to be able to bring them some joy yesterday when they came out to practice, to see McCoy running around out there and on the field and Sage spent some time with Jessica Jackson from a recruiting standpoint. McCoy told me when he was leaving ‘this is probably the greatest day of my life.’”
Former Petty teammate Ryan Brewer also spoke to the football team. He delivered a powerful speech, describing what type of man Petty was.
Petty helped lead the Gamecocks to back-to-back bowl victories over Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.
