Sheriff’s association offering $100,000 reward in murder of Wake Co. deputy

N.C. (WITN) - Following the murder of a Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy last week, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. last Friday along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found. Byrd was responding to a call when he was shot and killed.

The Sheriff’s Association released a statement Monday along with its announcement of the reward. It can be read, in part, below.

“The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, representing all 100 sheriffs in our state, is horrified by the recent acts of violence in which seven members of our profession have been injured or killed by gunfire in less than three weeks. We grieve with the families of the affected officers, and we offer our condolences to their friends, coworkers, and communities.”

The association says it is asking the public for help because a “safe, civil, and peaceful society requires a collective commitment to decency and to following public standards; it also requires a system of accountability in our communities for those who violate the law.”

WITN was told last week that Byrd and his K-9 partner went to Battle Bridge Road because of a series of calls.

Byrd’s K-9, named Sasha, was still inside the vehicle, which Baker says indicates Byrd may not have considered whatever he initially encountered to be a major threat, since he hadn’t needed his partner. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says Byrd also didn’t call for backup.

Byrd didn’t radio to let anyone know he was getting out of his vehicle to investigate, according to investigators. He also didn’t radio for help after he was shot. Deputies came to the scene only after Byrd didn’t respond for enough time that they decided to check on his welfare. Baker says he believes Byrd may have been caught off guard by whoever shot him.

A massive search continues for the shooter, with dozens of law enforcement officers seen stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road and the River Ridge Golf Club.

Baker says they are following leads — looking for a man who might be driving a white pickup truck.

Investigators are working to piece together the final moments of Byrd’s life. There is camera footage from the vehicle that authorities are using to help in the investigation.

“We will find who’s responsible for this loss, even in the midst of the hurt and the pain,” Baker said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (919) 306-6931 or (919) 306-7748.

