Waynesville man pleads guilty to rape, child strangulation charges

Dakota Surrett
Dakota Surrett(Waynesville PD)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man entered a guilty plea last week for the sexual assault of an adult victim and the strangulation of a child victim.

The Waynesville Police Department started investigating a child abuse report in March 2021. During the investigation, police discovered an adult victim had been sexually assaulted.

Dakota Surrett was charged in connection with both incidents. He pleaded guilty to second-degree forcible rape and assault by strangulation on a child.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison and 5 years of probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

