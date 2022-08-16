13-year-old student sent to hospital after crash near Wren High School

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County School district 1 announced that a Wren Middle School student was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Wren High School and taken to the hospital.

Medshore Ambulance Service officials confirmed that the 13-year-old was taken to a Prisma Trauma Center for treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

This story is developing. We will update this story and more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Asheville, North Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
Rosie is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and is always...
4 Legged Friends: Rosie
Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for Aug 16
First Alert Forecast: August 16
Jamboree canceled
21 charged after fights at Greenwood High School jamboree