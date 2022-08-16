13-year-old student sent to hospital after crash near Wren High School

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County School district 1 announced that a Wren Middle School student was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Wren High School and taken to the hospital.

Medshore Ambulance Service officials confirmed that the 13-year-old was taken to a Prisma Trauma Center for treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

This story is developing. We will update this story and more details are released.

