Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said they were robbed by two armed men in masks and hoodies.

In addition to stealing the victim’s wallets and cell phones, the suspects stole the woman’s purse and used her keys to steal her car parked nearby. The car was later found half a mile away and had been ransacked, police said.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to text anonymous tips to TIP2APD.

