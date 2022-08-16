Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her several of the cars were damaged.

Deputies found a total of eight different DSS vehicles with the catalytic converters cut off. They also collected two saw blades and a lighter from the scene as evidence.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

