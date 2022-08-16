Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her several of the cars were damaged.

Deputies found a total of eight different DSS vehicles with the catalytic converters cut off. They also collected two saw blades and a lighter from the scene as evidence.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.