Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County.
Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m.
We will update this story as it develops.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.