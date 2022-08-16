Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff.

Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.

According to lawyers representing Evans’ family, he was forcefully placed in a restraint chair with a spit mask covering his face and neck. They also said he was stunned with a Taser three times in less than 20 seconds before he died.

Family held a press conference with state lawmakers on Tuesday to call for accountability in his death. They said Evans suffered from mental health issues and received no medical care for injuries after his arrest.

“It’s time for people to have justice and its time for people to understand that law enforcement can’t do whatever they want to do and not face repercussions,” said Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Meyers.

Evans’ family accuses Sheriff Don Reynolds of negligent training, negligent supervision and negligent retention of detention center deputies.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

