Greenwood District 50 announces new safety protocols for events at schools

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced that they are changing safety procedures and protocols for major events happening at schools within the district.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn announced the new safety measures during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night. These new protocols come in response to the fights that broke out at the jamboree at Greenwood High School last Friday.

PREVIOUSLY: Greenwood District 50 to have law enforcement on campuses after fights at jamboree

“First off, I would like to thank our local law enforcement and school administrators for swiftly responding to the incident that happened at Greenwood High School on Friday night,” Dr. Glenn stated. “Law enforcement and school administration will continue to work together to question and identify individuals who were involved in the incident. Please note that any students identified as instigators or tauntors during this incident will be disciplined.”

According to officials, these new procedures will apply to all athletic events held at school stadiums and be implemented immediately.

The new rules include the following, according to district officials.

No congregating outside or inside the stadium This means that all spectators must find a seat in the stands

A limited number of tickets will be sold at the gate Tickets can be purchased online or at specific locations in the community selling cash tickets

Portable fencing near the concession stand area

Only students with a high school ID will be allowed to attend games According to officials, Students without a high school ID must be accompanied by an adult



