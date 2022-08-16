Local advocacy group redefining physical limitations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local advocacy group is rediscovering life after traumatic injuries.

“Rediscovering outdoor recreation and activities” or R.O.A.R is all about getting back outdoors but the founder says it’s more than that. It’s about community.

“What we want to do is find the individual’s passions and we try to harbor those so you know, I try to tell people, I don’t care if your passion is hopscotch. We will figure out a way to make that happen. We just want to do what gets you out of your head, out of your home, and come out and have some fun”, said Mike Hudson.

Jeremy Chapman and Jeremy Kerr have been a part of R.O.A.R for over a decade. They said the fellowship with others is unmatched.

“Knowing that you trust these guys, and they will always be by your side,” said Kerr.

Hudson founded the group back in 2014. Since then, he’s transformed the 15 acres in his backyard into a rec space for those with physical disabilities. Filled with clay shooting, a target range, hunting, and a soon-to-be fishing pond.

Chapman said, “a community is everything let alone being disabled or being in the wheelchair user space, we already know that just having a good community is so beneficial in everything.”

On Saturday, R.O.A.R will host their 6th annual softball game fundraiser against a first responders team, the Marlins. The first responders will be in wheelchairs. There will be a TV and gift cards raffled off.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.