Mother sends message to son’s alleged killer: ‘There is no forgiveness.’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Tracion Flood grieves the loss of her son, she shares a message to the person accused of his murder.

“You didn’t just kill my son. You killed me. You killed his brother, my mother, my father,” said Flood. “There is no forgiveness and I pray that there is no mercy because you didn’t show my son mercy.”

Tyshaun Delts, 25, died from his injuries in a shooting on April 5.

“I was at work and a family friend ran in and said ‘We have to go. Tyshaun’s been shot,’” said Flood.

This wasn’t the first time Delts was involved in a shooting. He was injured in another shooting on Carolina Beach Road two years ago. That incident killed a 15-year-old. Despite the shooter firing over two dozen rounds, Delts was lucky as he got to leave the hospital walking next to his mother.

“That time, he walked out to me when I ran into the hospital. This time, I was led by a trauma surgeon and a chaplain. I didn’t understand what was going on.”

After being given the news that her son was gone, Flood describes feeling lost for the months that followed. She eventually left her job and the city to get away from the pain of losing a child.

“Sleepless nights. Lost during the day. Thoughts of him because you just see him everywhere.”

Four months after Delts’s death, a man was arrested in connection to his murder. Cameron Gerald, 21, was taken into custody on August 8 and charged with first-degree murder. It offers hope for justice but it’s not enough to bring Flood closure.

“I don’t think closure ever comes in this lifetime,” said Flood. “The best part is that we’re not one of the many families that don’t know .”

As she prays Gerald is convicted, she doesn’t let that cloud the memory of the son she no longer has and how he deserves to be remembered.

“I would love for him to be making music and talk about his talent,” said Flood, reflecting on the life her son should have had. “Not his death, not looking at his urn every day.”

Flood is the founder of the nonprofit So What Now, an organization working to put an end to gun violence. After losing her own son, she says her work is far from over -- though her next steps forward are unclear.

“At this point, I don’t know what we can do. I know the fight isn’t going to stop. I know I don’t want another mother, grandmother or grandfather, family member, friends to go through this.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.