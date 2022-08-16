NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse.

Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s (NCGHSP) August “Saved by the Belt” award for his decision to buckle up.

Last August, Maines was driving on I-85 in Greenville, SC when another tractor-trailer coming off an exit ramp hit the side of his vehicle. Maines said he gripped his steering wheel and held on to avoid hitting another truck.

According to Mines, his seatbelt helped him stay in control of the vehicle.

“If I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt, I could have been thrown from my seat and lost control of my vehicle, which could have caused more vehicles to be involved, or even a fatality,” Mines said.

Officials said the award recognizes those whose lives were likely saved by their choice to wear their seat belts.

“Truckers, like Maines, worked tirelessly through the pandemic, often delivering critical goods and services,” said Mark Ezzell, NCGHSP director. “They’ve been going the extra mile nonstop, and we’re thrilled to honor one who has gone above and beyond in other ways to protect his fellow citizens by buckling his seatbelt and operating his vehicle as safely as possible.”

