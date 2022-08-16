New Greenville mural aims to spread kindness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just outside Thomas Creek Brewery, you’ll find a whole lot of color.

“We just want to be able to spread kindness all over the world, but we are starting here in Greenville,” said Christine Crawford of Girls who Paint Murals.

Girls who Paint Murals, a South Carolina based duo, was hired by Verizon as part of their Call for Kindness campaign.

Murals for the project can be found in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and now in Greenville.

Muralist Allison Dunavant drew on Verizon’s logo for ideas.

“We are trying to create something that used [Verizon’s] color pallet, so we decided to do flowers and do something kind of pretty that just kind of motivated people to be in a good mood,” Dunavant said.

The design was mostly painted on Monday, with finishing touches added Tuesday.

Artist Christine Crawford from Columbia says the inspiration behind the design is simple.

“We just want to spread kindness and you know dial up the kindness all over the world because sometimes its gotten lost over the last couple of years,” Crawford added.

“I think Verizon was really wanting to do that simple message reminding people like ‘hey, let’s take a moment to remember other people and just remember to be kind,’” Dunavant mentioned.

Girls who Paint Murals formed last year by Crawford and Dunavant, who is from Charleston.

The two used to have their own separate companies, but came together to inspire other women.

“Murals are predominately male done, so its kind of nice to be like, ‘we are girls doing this,’” Dunavant reflected. “We are out here with our ladders, with our scaffold, we’re out here doing this together.”

The two have now completed 31 projects together since joining forces earlier this year.

They hope to serve as an example that you can create a career from art and get paid to do what you love.

