Oconee Co. School district implements clear bag rules for athletic events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County announced that they are putting a clear bag policy into place for all athletic events this year.

Officials said this new policy is to enhance safety inside these events and will be part of the process of entering venues during the 2022-2023 school year. They added that clear bags are easily searched and support the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.

According to officials, those attending athletic events will be able to carry one large clear bag up to 12″ X 12″ X 6″ and a small clutch purse up to 4.5″ X 6.5.″ They added that the following bags will not be allowed at events.

Purses that are larger than a clutch

Camera cases

Briefcases

Backpacks

Tinted/printed pattern plastic bags

Diaper bags

Diapers & other baby supplies may be carried into the stadium but must be in a clear bag

Mesh bags

Cinch Bags

Officials said a gallon-sized “Ziploc-style” bag does meet the clear back requirement. Folding chairs and blanks are allowed but may be searched.

People can bring items that require refrigeration (medicine, infant formula/milk) in a small soft-side cooler. However, the cooler will be searched in the bag check area.

Any questions about these new requirements should be directed to the Department of Student Services.



