Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic.

The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that will increase the safety and comfort of pets during surgical procedures.

“The Banfield Foundation grant will allow our clinic to provide state-of-the-art anesthesia, monitoring, intravenous fluid administration, and maintenance of patient body temperature,” said Dr. Paul Black, Oconee Humane Society Board of Directors President. “This equipment will increase safety and successful surgical outcomes. We are truly grateful to have the support of Banfield Foundation as we expand our ability to help pets in need.”

The new clinic, expected to open in late 2022 alongside the current adoption center, will further Oconee Humane Society’s mission to improve the lives of pets and end pet overpopulation in Oconee County, according to the organization.

The organization said the Oconee Humane Society’s Pet Care Clinic’s primary mission will be to support low-cost spay and neuter surgeries but will have the capability to provide enhanced care for dogs and cats in the shelter system.

“We are thrilled to have Banfield Foundation join us as we begin to write a new chapter in our quest to help dogs and cats in need and end pet overpopulation in Oconee County,” said Angel Newman, Director.

