Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night.

Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m.

According to officers, no one was injured, and no property damage was reported. While investigating the situation, they found over 18 shell casings in the area.

Multiple witnesses told officers that they saw two men walking and a silver truck entering the area. After the shots were heard, the men and the truck fled the scene. Two hours later, officers said they saw a similar vehicle with bullet holes in it.

Detectives are currently working on figuring out who the alleged shooters were. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact officers at (828) 252-1110. People can also send tips anonymously using the TIP2APD app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

