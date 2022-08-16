Rescued beagles coming to The Upstate

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in The Upstate.

The U.S. Humane society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. 4,000 beagles will be transferred across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.

Carolina Poodle Rescue, in Pacolet, expects to take in a group in some time this week. And they want to make sure the furry friends eventually go to good homes.

Donna Ezzell is the director.

“I’ve always known that we experiment on animals. And I hate it. I absolutely hate it,” Ezzell said, “And beagles are some of the sweetest little dogs you’re ever going to meet.”

Ezzell expects the dogs to be very unfamiliar with a domesticated lifestyle.

“They’ve never seen the light of day. They’ve never walked on grass,” said Ezzell, “Most of them have lived in the laboratory setting on crates their whole life. So, they’re going to need some help.”

We reached out to every county animal shelter and humane society in The Upstate. Of the ones who have gotten back to us, all are full. Carolina Poodle Rescue is full as well, but Ezzell says they’re making room.

“They’ll be going into our intake cottage right away,” Ezzell said.

Once they analyze the beagles’ temperament and get them acclimated to their new way of life, they’ll start screening for new homes.

“Every animal that leaves here gets spayed or neutered, tested for heartworms—dentals if they need that,” said Ezzell, “We will get their medical work done. That usually takes about two weeks.”

Ezzell says the more animals that are adopted, the more they can bring in. There are already beagles that have been up for adoption for a while that are ready to be re-homed.

Ezzell says though all personalities are different, beagles are great companions. The rescues will just need some time.

“I’ve been involved in a number of large busts over the years. And I can tell you that when you’ve got 4,000 dogs that need some place to go, it’s going to take every single one of us,” Ezzell said.

You can donate or volunteer with Carolina Poodle Rescue here.

We will check back with the rescue once the beagles have arrived. No word on a date, at this time. Ezzell plans to take in all adult beagles, as they are more difficult to re-home.

