Suspect taken into custody after multiple chases, standoff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday after multiple failed attempts.

Deputies said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he didn’t show up for court. During that time, Queen got multiple other felony warrants and orders for his arrest.

On August 13 and 14, deputies spotted Queen driving twice. However, he got away both times after leading deputies on vehicle pursuits. After fleeing from police in a vehicle on August 14, Queen took off on foot and stole two 4-wheelers and other items while getting away.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Criminal Apprehension Team and Narcotics found Queen at a house on Hunt Road in Bostic, NC, on August 15. Queen refused to come out, but deputies found him hiding inside a locked room. Eventually, K-9 Kilo entered the room and found him hiding in a closet under a pile of clothes. Queen was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital because of a wound on his right arm.

Queen is now at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $107,000.00 Bond. According to deputies, he was charged with the following.

3 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Felony Safe-cracking

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Order for arrest- Trafficking Schedule 2

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Felony Probation Violation

Felony larceny of Motor Vehicle

Multiple other misdemeanor charges

Thankfully, deputies found all the stolen property and returned it to its owners.

