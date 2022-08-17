Braves sign rookie OF Harris to $72 million, 8-year contract
ATLANTA (AP/CBS46) — The defending 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves have signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to a $72 million, eight-year contract to remain with his hometown team.
The 21-year-old Harris is the youngest player in MLB. His early-season promotion has bolstered the Braves’ hopes for another championship run.
The deal runs through the 2030 season with team options for 2031 and 2032. If both option years are activated, the total value of the contract would be $102 million over 10 years.
Harris has emerged as one of the National League’s top rookies as an offensive and defensive standout. He is hitting .287 with 12 home runs.
Harris was born in DeKalb County, Georgia, and was drafted by the Braves out of Stockbridge High School, south of Atlanta.
In May, Gary Royal was named the millionth fan to pass through the gates of Truist Park.
The Braves currently have a 72-46 record in 2022, ranking No. 2 in the National League standings behind the New York Mets.
