Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway in Greenville County after a body was found near the roadway on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m.

There is no suspect at this time, deputies say.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

