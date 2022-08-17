Deputies looking for missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said need help finding a missing endangered woman last seen in Piedmont.
Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road Wednesday morning, according to deputies.
Spence is believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license plate that reads: 7154QQ.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
