Deputies looking for missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said need help finding a missing endangered woman last seen in Piedmont.

Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Spence is believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license plate that reads: 7154QQ.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

