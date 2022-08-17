Deputies looking for missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

Amanda Cheryl Spence
Amanda Cheryl Spence(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said need help finding a missing endangered woman last seen in Piedmont.

Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Spence is believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license plate that reads: 7154QQ.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

