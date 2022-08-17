Deputies: Motorcyclist drives into water, swims away from deputy during traffic stop

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who drove a motorcycle into water and swam away from a deputy during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

According to deputies, a person was riding a motorcycle that matched the body style of a motorcycle that was reported stolen on Monday morning in the Timberlake One Circle area near Townsville.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw the driver of the motorcycle turn right on Timberlake One Circle at around 2:44 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop.

The person on the motorcycle sped up and drove down the Timberlake Boat Ramp into the water, swimming away, deputies say.

At this time, more deputies arrived on scene as well as public safety agency boats and drivers to assist in the search, but the person was not found.

Deputies said they only found a black helmet and a black and white Air Jordan High Top shoe on the shore.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.