Deputies searching for missing woman in Hendersonville

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, August 17.

Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a cell phone and is not driving a vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

