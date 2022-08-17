Deputies searching for missing woman in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, August 17.

Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a cell phone and is not driving a vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.