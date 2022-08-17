Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

Breaking News(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive.

Dispatchers said they received multiple reports about gunshots in the area.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route to the scene. Stay tuned for more details.

