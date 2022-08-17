Free hair cuts for K-12 students, staff in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every student deserves to look and feel their best on the first day of school. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up to give students a fresh look to head into the new school year.

Haircuts will be offered at Carolina College of Hair Design at 1302 Patton Avenue on Monday, Aug. 22, and can be booked by calling 828-253-2875.

A-B Tech’s haircuts will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25 at A-B Main Campus Birch Building, 18 Student Circle, and can be booked by calling 828-398-7670.

Buncombe County Schools said at the first event on Monday, students got their hair cut and enjoyed games like cornhole and a cookout of burgers, hot dogs, and more.

“It’s a good way to bring the community together,” said Deputy Keenan Nesbitt, who offered up hot dogs and high-fives to students at Monday’s event. “The students can meet different people who work with the sheriff’s office. It’s something we prioritize- that community building.”

