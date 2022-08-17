Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.

Director Safety Natalie Talbert said the process will be completely random in the selection of the schools and the days throughout the school year.

“Over the course of the last several years, we have worked tirelessly to increase and enhance our safety protocols and procedures district-wide,” Talbert stated. “Beginning in 2018, our schools began using metal detectors at athletic events and major events in order to ensure the safety of our schools and community. During this time, metal detectors were also used in our schools as a safety measure when deemed necessary and appropriate.”

The district encourages parents to review the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook to see a list of prohibited items on school grounds.

Superintendent Glenn said, “Greenwood School District 50 has a deep concern for the safety and security of our students, employees, and visitors. Our district believes implementing these security measures will assist with preventing tragedies that have recently occurred in our state and nation.”

Any questions or concerns regarding this new safety measure in District 50, should be directed to your child’s school principal.

