A little October in the air

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures have just begun to settle into a below-average turn that will take us into the upcoming weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through this afternoon, allowing a bit more sun through than many of us saw on Tuesday. With a frontal boundary and an area of low pressure hovering just to our south, lingering instability will help to bubble up a few spotty showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Take an umbrella with you if you head out, and be prepared for the possibility of at least some wet roads well into this evening.

Temperatures remain the bigger story of the day though, clocking in well below average for the middle of August. Thanks to a wedge of cooler air being funneled down the east side of the Appalachians by a persistent NE winds, highs will range from the low 70s in the mountains to the upper 70s upstate. Some low 80s will be possible in upstate locations that break into steadier sunshine, but most of us will be feeling more like late-September or even October!

Spotty showers will persist overnight and into Thursday morning, courtesy of lingering instability and an overall damp air mass. Lows will settle into the low and mid 60s, with the potential for some patchy fog into the morning commute.

Similar weather will continue through Thursday, and to some extent into Friday as the cool air wedge remains in place. Shower coverage will increase a little bit over the next couple of days, but highs will remain locked in the 70s for the most part.

The weekend warms up slightly, as the Upstate gets back into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The mountains will remain in the upper 70s both days, but everyone will see a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms. Something to keep in mind as you make your weekend plans!

