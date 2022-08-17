Attorney for Alex Murdaugh demands prosecution release evidence in murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dick Harpootlian, one of the attorneys representing disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, held a news conference on Wednesday to talk about evidence in the murder case against his client.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, who were found shot to death on the family’s Moselle hunting lodge property in June 2021.

Harpootlian held a news conference outside his Columbia office at 11 a.m. to discuss a recent motion asking a court to order South Carolina to comply with its obligations under court rules and case law to furnish discovery material.

Murdaugh’s defense team is trying to get a look at the evidence against him ahead of the trial, which is expected to begin after the first of the year. Harpootlian said it has been 32 days since he requested the evidence from the prosecutor’s office.

“I haven’t seen a shred of paper,” Harpootlian said. “This conduct is unprecedented. They’re hiding the ball.”

