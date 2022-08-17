LIVE: Man shot during altercation at Greenville County store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a business on South Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near South Pleasantburg and Mauldin Road.

Dispatchers said they received multiple reports about gunshots in the area.

Deputies said an altercation took place between two people at the Metro PCS store on Mauldin Road and during the incident, one person was shot.

The man who was shot was not at the scene when deputies arrived but later showed up at the hospital.

Deputies said the incident appears to be an isolated shooting between people who were familiar with each other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.