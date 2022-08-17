Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings

The Mauldin Police Department needs help identifying this man.
The Mauldin Police Department needs help identifying this man.(Mauldin Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July.

Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8946.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Massive waterspout in Destin, FL
WATCH: Massive waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Amanda Cheryl Spence
Deputies looking for missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
Alex Murdaugh
Attorney for Alex Murdaugh demands prosecution release evidence in murder trial
Dick Harpootlian, defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh
Attorney for Alex Murdaugh demands to see evidence against him