Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July.

Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8946.

